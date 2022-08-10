Interactive Dialogue on “Revenue Generation as a Pathway to Sri Lanka’s Economic Recovery” held with the participation of Members of Parliament

An Interactive Dialogue on “Revenue Generation as a Pathway to Sri Lanka’s Economic Recovery” was held (Agus-09) at the Parliament Complex with the participation of Members of Parliament. Mr. Marcos Neto, Director of the Sustainable Finance Hub of the UNDP, who is an expert in the field of international economics and finance, shared his

experience and knowledge with the Members of Parliament by presenting the guest speech here.

This dialogue was organized at the request made by Mr. Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, former Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The Leader of the Opposition Hon. Sajith Premadasa, several members of Parliament representing the ruling party and the opposition, officials including the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake and the Assistant Secretary General Mr. Tikiri. K. Jayathilaka were also present.