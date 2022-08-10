  Members appointed to the Committee on Parliamentary Business

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament announced to the House today that Hon.Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the to serve in the Committee on Parliamentary Business.



Accordingly, in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 115 of Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament (Agu-10), the following Members have been nominated with the Speaker as the Chair, the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, the Leader of the House of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Chief Government Whip and the Chief Opposition Whip, by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Accordingly, Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva, Hon. Douglas Devananda, Hon. M .U. M. Ali Sabry, Hon. Kanchana Wijesekera, Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa, Hon. Johnston Fernando, Hon. Gayantha Karunatilleka, Hon. Anura Dissanayaka, Hon. Rauff Hakeem, Hon. (Mrs.) Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Hon. Gamini Lokuge, Hon. C. B. Rathnayake, Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen, Hon. Wimal Weerawansa, Hon. R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Hon. Mano Ganesan, Hon. Dayasiri Jayasekara, Hon. Rohitha Abegunawardhana, Hon. G. G. Ponnambalam, Hon. M. A. Sumanthiran, Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam were appointed as members.