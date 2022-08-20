August 21, 2022
    Navy takes hold of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 27 million of street value in Jaffna

    August 20, 2022
    A foot patrol conducted by the Navy in the beach area of Saukkadi, Madagal in Jaffna led to the seizure of about 93kg and 200g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis (19th August 2022).

    The seizure was made by SLNS Agbo in the Northern Naval Command after searching a shrimp-weir off Saukkadi, during a foot patrol conducted in the beach area this morning. The recovered Kerala cannabis stuffed in 40 packages, weighed about 93kg and 200g (wet weight).

    It is believed that smugglers might have left behind the consignment in the shrimp-weir, being unable to bring it ashore, due to naval operations in the area.

    Meanwhile, the street value of seized consignment of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 27 million. The stock has been kept in the naval custody, until onward investigation into the incident gets underway.

     

