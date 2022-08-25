Sri Lankan apparel exporters successfully participate in world's largest fashion market place - Magic Las Vegas, USA

The companies successfully capitalized the numerous business opportunities created at the event accessing the United States and North and South American markets. This allowed them to secure direct orders worth of over several million US dollars at the site itself, whilst establishing and consolidating a large number of business contacts with U.S. based companies as well as those based outside of the USA making an aggressive push to promote Sri Lanka as key apparel export destination.

The Sri Lankan apparel exporting companies that participated were Lucky Industries, JK Garments, Screenline, Kash Garments, Colmans Garments Industries, Sarasavi Exports, Queens Work Wear, Jia Moda and Haward Fashion. The Sri Lanka pavilion occupied a space of 90 Square meters with ten individual exhibitor booths promoting ladies wear, mene wear, babies and work wear as well as socks, label printing etc.

Magic Las Vegas is considered the world's largest and most comprehensive fashion marketplace in the U.S. that takes place twice annually in Las Vegas, Nevada (February and August) showcasing women's and men's apparel, footwear, accessories, and sourcing resources from around the world. It fuels the business of fashion by facilitating connections between buyers and brands with outstanding services like retail concierge, match making programs and bridging relationships. Additionally, retailers and buyers have the opportunity to learn, network, and conduct business with new and returning exhibiting brands. This event successfully concluded after recovering from the Covid19 outbreak and was represented by buyers and exhibitors of over 65 counties across the globe with the participation of over 13,500 buyers based inside and outside the USA.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C has been working closely on a project funded by the U.S Department of Commerce under the Commercial Law Development Programme (CLDP). This project offers assistance to the Government of Sri Lanka in uplifting the country's trade related legal infrastructure, enhance country's trade, investment and tourism prospects in the US market, which is Sri Lanka's number one export destination that absorbs over 25% of Sri Lanka's global exports, and also in the other key export destinations of Sri Lanka.

Minister (Commercial) of the Embassy of Sri Lanka to the USA in Washington D.C Charitha Yattogoda assisted by Minister Counsellor (Commercial) of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka to Los Angeles Anil Sirimanna, took initiative in organizing Sri Lanka's participation at "Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas" through this project promoting Sri Lanka's commercial interests in the U.S market in collaboration with Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), Department of Commerce of Sri Lanka (DoC) and Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF).

Sri Lanka was able to take part in this important trade fair after a period of nine years with the assistance of the U.S Department of Commerce extended through the CLDP that sponsored the overall expenses related to the exhibitor's space, constructions of booths as well as individual exhibitor's other requirements such as furniture, display racks etc.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Washington D.C