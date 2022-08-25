August 25, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    A committee to implement the Prime Minister's concept of developing Grama Niladhari divisions as Centers for Rural Economic Revitalization

    August 25, 2022
    A committee to implement the Prime Minister&#039;s concept of developing Grama Niladhari divisions as Centers for Rural Economic Revitalization

     

     

    It was decided in the meeting held on 22.08.2022 at the Ministry of Home Affairs under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Mr. Dinesh Gunawardena to appoint a committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the Prime Minister to implement the program of making Grama Niladhari divisions as centres of rural economic revival.

    The meeting mainly discussed how to empower the fishing industry through this programme.

    During the meeting, discussions were held regarding a number of sectors including livestock and animal husbandry.

    The Prime Minister directed that the accelerated food security program including enhancing the nutrition of the people should be implemented immediately for the period of next two years.

    He also gave instructions to the concerned officials to prepare the necessary arrangements to immediately supply the fishermen with kerosene oil and diesel, which are essential at present.

    Prime Minister Gunawardena, further commented that, "The fishing industry should move towards the goals of food security and nutrition as well as to increasing the export of fish products to the level of garment exports. On the other hand, government institutions should provide facilities and allocate additional land for cultivation. Go beyond data collection and explanations. Districts should make an action plan and implement this program because it is the right time to overcome the challenges and not the time waste time on presenting data and staistics".

    Mr. Anura Dissanayake Secretary to the Prime Minister said that the first meeting of the committee to be established under his chairmanship for the program of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to empower village officials as centers of rural economic revival will be held in the coming week.

    Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Douglas Devananda, Minister of Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando, as well as Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Local Government and Provincial Council P Mayadunne, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Food Security S.T. Kodikara, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Mr. R.M. Ratnayake as well as many government officials including the heads of government institutions related to this program such as fisheries, wildlife, forest conservation, environment, irrigation, Mahaweli etc. were present at the meeting. District secretaries joined the discussion on Zoom technology.

     

    « Sri Lankan apparel exporters successfully participate in world's largest fashion market place - Magic Las Vegas, USA The President, as Finance Minister, to present the inaugural Speech of the second reading of the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill on August 30 th . »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya