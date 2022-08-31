Navy seizes poaching trawler in Sri Lanka's waters off Mullaitivu

Sri Lanka Navy (22nd August 2022) conducted a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in island's waters. The operation led to the seizure of an Indian trawler with 10 Indian fishermen, while poaching in Sri Lanka's waters off Mullaitivu, via the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The Navy continues to carry out regular patrols in island's waters to prevent illegal fishing practices by foreign fishermen, with a view to protect the fishery resources of the country and livelihood of local fishermen.

Accordingly, the Navy deployed a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Eastern Naval Command to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lanka's waters, via the IMBL on 22nd August. In this operation, the Navy seized an Indian poaching trawler remaining off Mullaitivu, with 10 Indian fishermen and their fishing gear.

The Indian trawler and 10 Indian fishermen held by the Navy are being brought to the Trincomalee harbour as of now and they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Trincomalee for onward legal action.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy continues to carry out regular operations to protect the country's fishery resources and livelihood of the local fishing community.