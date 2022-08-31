August 31, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 31 AUGUST 2022

     

    There is a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka. Therefore, cloudy skies will prevail over the southern half of the island.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island.

    Very heavy showers above 150mm may occur at some places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces. Heavy showers about 100mm can occur at some places elsewhere.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (31) are Kappachchi (Vavuniya District), Tammannekulama (Anuradhapura District) and Uppuveli (Trincomalee District) about 12.10 noon.

