The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle, and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (01) are Kalpitiya, Dunupotagama (Anuradhapura District), Uttimaduwa, Nikawewa (Polonnaruwa District), Vellai (Trincomalee District) and Verugal (Trincomalee District) about 12.10 noon