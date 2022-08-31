Release of ‘Economic and Social Statistics of Sri Lanka – 2022’ Publication

Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka publishes this booklet, which consists of statistical tables categorised under eight major areas, i.e. ‘National Accounts’, ‘Economic and Social Infrastructure’, ‘Prices, Wages and Employment’, ‘External Trade and Finance’, ‘Government Finance’, ‘Money and Capital Markets’, ‘Financial Sector’ and a section including statistics of other countries. This publication will be a useful collection of information for those who are interested in socio-economic statistics.

The English version of this publication is available in electronic form and can be accessed through the Central Bank website (http://www.cbsl.gov.lk).