The Committee on Parliamentary Business decides to convene Parliament from next Tuesday (06) to Friday (09).

Parliament is scheduled to meet from September 6 th to the 9 th , Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.

This decision has been taken at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held Sep; (01) under the chairmanship of Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, on the 6th, 7th and 8th, the time from 9.30 am to 10.30 am has been allotted for the questions for oral answers.

On the 6th from 10.30 am to 10.45 am, the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill and the Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act are scheduled to be passed without debate. Subsequently, from 10.45 am to 5.30 pm, according to the motion moved by the opposition, it has been decided to hold the adjournment debate on the "Malnutrition of children and mothers in Sri Lanka''.



Also, on the 7th, the adjournment debate on the ''Malnutrition of children and mothers in Sri Lanka'' will be continued for the second day from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

On the 8th from 10.30 am to 11.00 am, two Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Bills (130 & 132) and the Termination of Employment of Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill are to be passed without debate. After that, according to the motion moved by the government, it has been decided to hold the adjournment debate on the Mid-year fiscal position report for the year 2022 from 11.00 am to 5.30 pm.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business also decided to set aside time from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm on the 09th for the vote of condolence on the late Member of Parliament Hon. Amarakirthi Athukorala.