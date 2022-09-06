It is expected that heavy rain will reduce today.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern province during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06) are Bentotta (Kaluthara district), Pothupitiya (Rarhnapura district), Bodagama (Monaragala district) about 12.09 noon.