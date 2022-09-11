The President arrives at the British High Commission to extend condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe expressed his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe who arrived at the British High Commission met British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton and extended his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe was welcomed by the British High Commissioner. The President made a condolence note in the special book of condolence placed at the British High Commission and appreciated the great services rendered by her to the people all over the world during seven decades.

The president is scheduled to participate in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II which is to be held at Westminster Abbey, London on September 19.

President’s Media Division