Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (Amendment) Bill passed without amendments following debate

The Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading) and Regulations under the Civil Aviation Act were passed today (22) following debate from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.



This Bill amends section three of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Act No. 6 of 1982. This changes the composition (board composition) of the Rupavahini corporation. Accordingly, it has been proposed to increase the number of members (board members) of the corporation from seven (07) to nine (09).

It has been proposed that the Secretary to the Ministry of the Minister or an officer not below the rank of an Additional Secretary of that Ministry nominated by that Secretary, be appointed ex officio as a member of the Corporation.

One member who shall be a representative of the Ministry of the Minister assigned the subject of Finance nominated by such Minister Those two special changes are proposed to be made and the other members can be nominated as before.



The committee also agreed to the regulation under the Civil Aviation Act No. 14 of 2010 to be submitted to Parliament for approval on the 22 nd . The purpose of this is to correct a printing error in the Civil Aviation Services (Issue of Licenses to Personnel and Training Institutions) orders published by Extraordinary Gazette No. 2078/22 dated 3 rd July, 2018.

Parliament convened today at 9.30 am and time from 9.30 am and 10.30 am was allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, the Leader of Opposition, Hon. Sajith Premadasa, drew attention raised concerns over the lack of radiation equipment and maintenance problems, which are essential for the treatment of cancer patients putting the lives of patients are at risk given the questions raised under Standing Order 27(2).

Following the debate held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading) and regulation under the Civil Aviation Act were passed. From 1.00 pm to 4.30 pm, the Amendments to the Standing Orders of the Parliament of the Parliament were debated and the debate was adjourned for another day.

Thereafter, time from 4.30 pm to 4.50 pm was reserved for Questions at the Adjournment Time. Accordingly, Member of Parliament Hon. Lalith Varna Kumara questioned the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs about the need to build a sports economy in Sri Lanka.

From 4.50 pm to 5.30 pm the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought by Hon. Sivagnanam Shritharan regarding the protection of the sanctity of the Thirukoneshwaram temple in Trincomalee was taken up. Parliament was then adjourned until 9.30 am tomorrow (23).