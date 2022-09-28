Provide relief immediately to those affected by the Thotalanga fire – President issues instructions from Japan

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on an official visit to Japan, has instructed the President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake to take steps to provide immediate relief to all the residents affected by the fire that broke out this afternoon at the Kajimawatta apartment complex in Thotalanga, Colombo.

The President had instructed Secretary Saman Ekanayake to intervene immediately and direct the Colombo GA, Tri Forces Commanders, the Fire Brigade, the Health Department, the Urban Development Authority and all other relevant government agencies to look into the needs of the people who were residing in the apartment complex and provide them the required facilities immediately.

Accordingly, all relevant departments have already taken steps to provide the maximum intervention required to douse the fire and provide all other necessary facilities promptly.

The President has further stated that special attention should be provided to attend to the needs of mothers, women and children who are affected by this tragedy.