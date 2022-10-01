October 02, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    We hope to do a significant amount of work in the future for the betterment of the children – Chairperson of the Children's Caucus 

    October 02, 2022
    We hope to do a significant amount of work in the future for the betterment of the children – Chairperson of the Children&#039;s Caucus 

    Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Children's Caucus, said that she intends to do a significant amount of work in the future for the betterment of children of this country.


    The chairperson also said that her association hopes to pay attention to health and nutrition, safety, education, rights of children in this country, as well as the quality of the professions operating in child-related institutions.

    Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna also stated that it is expected to work more actively with the Ministries that have direct responsibility regarding children such as the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and the institutions operating under them in the future.

    Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna stated the aforesaid while issuing a message for World Children&#39;s Day falling on October 1st.

    Last modified on Saturday, 01 October 2022 22:53
    « Government Notifications- The Official Secret Ac - 01-10-2022
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya