State Minister of Foreign Affairs holds wide ranging discussions with the SL Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

The State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya, met with the Chairman and the Board of Directors of the Sri Lankan Business Council (SLBC) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during a transit visit on 11 October 2022.

Addressing the gathering, State Minister Balasuriya outlined the economic situation prevailing in the country and the measures taken by the Government to stabilize the situation.

The State Minister stressed the importance of promoting Sri Lanka tourism in the UAE market through various forms of campaigns, including social media campaigns for targeted groups. While affirming the proposal, the SLBC highlighted the significance of strategically organizing such events to gain the maximum benefit.

State Minister Balasuriya emphasized the importance of investing in value-added industries to optimize resource utilization, referencing readily available minerals in Sri Lanka such as Graphite, Ilmenite, Phosphorus, and Thorium.

The discussion was focused on the strategies to boost investment opportunities in industries such as pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and information technology, among others. Both parties discussed waysand means of further elevating the trade, particularly in the fields of gem and jewellery, apparel, perishables, batik, and handloom, etc.

Referring to the UAE's diversified economy, which is currently the fastest booming economy in the region, the SLBC emphasized the importance of learning from the UAE's experiences.

State Minister Balasuriya conveyed his appreciation to the SLBC for the goodwill, consistent supportand assistance extending to Sri Lankan community in the UAE. He particularly appreciated their invaluable support extended during the COVID-19 repatriation process.

The Sri Lankan Business Council, which was formed in 1991 affiliated to the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, is an organization currently registered under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It consists of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs and senior professionals in the UAE and aims to promoting trade, investment, technical and economic cooperation, employment and tourism between the two countries.

The State Minister was accompanied by the Actg. Additional Secretary to the State Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Public Diplomacy of the Foreign Ministry Sithara Khan. Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and Northern Emirates Nalinda Wijerathna and Head of Chancery Dinithi Weerasena were also present at the meeting.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Dubai