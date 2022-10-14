The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of the island. Therefore, the cloudy sky is expected in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces. Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Centraland North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.