Rear Admiral Sujeewa Seneviratne honoured in farewell salute

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and the Board of Management extended warm wishes to Rear Admiral Sujeewa Seneviratne who is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Thereupon, the retiring senior officer was accorded a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions before the customary naval send-off ceremony saw fellow naval officers making their formal farewells to Rear Admiral Seneviratne who took leave from the premises in a motorcade amidst cheers.

Rear Admiral Sujeewa Seneviratne joined the Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet of the 18th intake in the year 1988. The senior officer has commanded Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla and went on to serve as a Squadron Commander and ultimately the 21st Commander of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla – the teeth arm of the Sri Lanka Navy.

In addition, Commanding Officer SLNS Kelani, Deputy Director Naval Welfare, Defence Advisor to the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi, Captain Operations Department (North), Deputy Director Naval Operations, Deputy Director Marine Special Forces, Naval Assistant to the 22nd Commander of the Navy, Director Naval Communication, Director Naval Training and Naval Assistant to the incumbent Commander of the Navy are some of the other prominent appointments he has held in his distinguished naval career.



SL Navy