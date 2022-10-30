PMD joins with the Community Kitchen Program

The President Media Division (PMD) joined with the “Community Kitchen” concept, which was introduced to support the people who are affected by the food shortage.

The staff of the President Media Division joined with the “Community Kitchen” programme runs at the Rajagiriya Community Service Center,Oct (28), to provide nourishing meal they cooked to the needy. More than 400 needy people attended to have food yesterday.

The Welfare Association of the President Media Division provided financial assistance and the intention was to spread the “Community Kitchen Concept” at the public and private corporate level.

With the recent introduction of the multi-sectoral joint mechanism for empowering rural economic revitalization centers to ensure food security and nutrition as per the concept of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, there was a wide discussion in the society about the Community Kitchen Concept.

The aim of the community kitchen concept is to prepare for the upcoming food crisis, as well as to prepare a nutritious meal as a group and support those who are suffering from food shortages.

Director General of President Media Division Dhanushka Ramanayake, Senior Assistant Secretary to the President Sudhira Nilanga Withana, Director Editorial Piyasena Disanayaka, Director of Photography Misha Gunawardena, President of the Welfare and Sports Association of President Media Division Deputy Director Deepti Pramita Adhikari, other Directors and the staff members attended the event.