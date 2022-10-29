New policies formulated to introduce Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure the performance of government agencies.

It was decided at the National Council Sub-Committee on Identifying Priorities in Formulating Short, Medium and Long Term Policies held recently (26) under the chairmanship of the Member of Parliament Hon. Namal Rajapakse to introduce Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure the performance of government institutions.

In order to streamline the government mechanism efficiently, the committee emphasized the need to prepare metrics to review the progress of government agencies and government officials.

Thus, it was decided to discuss this matter with all the other services including the administrative service in the next week and start formulating policies.

Officials representing the Ministry of Public Administration Home Affairs Provincial Councils and Local Government and Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association were present at this meeting.

State Minister Hon. Ashoka Priyantha, Members of Parliament Hon. Pavitra Vanniarachchi, Hon. Vajira Abeywardena and Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam were also present.