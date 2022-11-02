November 02, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    President’s Secretary instructs officials to focus on immediately resolving issues faced by Samurdhi Development Officers

    November 02, 2022
    President’s Secretary instructs officials to focus on immediately resolving issues faced by Samurdhi Development Officers

    A discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat today (02) under the patronage of President's Secretary Mr Saman Ekanayake to investigate the problems faced by Samurdhi Development Officers and the possible solutions for them.


    The salary issues of Samurdhi Development Officers, pensions, promotion procedure and the process of permanent appointments were discussed at length and many related proposals were presented during the meeting.


    The President's Secretary instructed the officers to pay immediate attention to the problems of the Samurdhi Development Officers and take prompt measures to solve them.
    Minister of State for Social Empowerment Anupa Pasqual, Member of Parliament Jagath Kumara Suriyarachchi and a group of senior officials of the Ministry of Social Empowerment, Department of Samurdhi Development and other line ministries were present at the meeting.

     

    President Media Division (PMD)

    « Offshore Patrol Vessel P 627 - the most recent addition to SLN fleet arrives at Port of Colombo
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya