November 03, 2022
    H.E the High Commissioner of South Africa to Sri Lanka calls on Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament

    The High Commissioner of South Africa to Sri Lanka H.E Sandile Edwin Schalk called on Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana in Parliament recently (28).

    The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at this occasion.

    The High Commissioner of South Africa to Sri Lanka H.E Sandile Edwin Schalk was ardent regarding facilitating bilateral visits between Sri Lanka and South Africa through the Parliamentary Friendship Association to which Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana concurred.

    Whilst sharing South African experiences on many aspects, H.E Sandile Edwin Schalk, the High Commissioner of South Africa to Sri Lanka also elaborated on the South African course of action by its authorities to achieve the success of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

    The High Commissioner further in explanation stated that smany initial discussions were held expressing the concerns of various parties paving way toward final agreement between such parties in contributing towards the course of action prior to the formation of the Commission which enabled procuring the fullest cooperation of all parties in leading towards its success as an end result.

    Furthermore, Cordial discussions between the High Commissioner of South Africa to Sri Lanka and the Hon. Speaker focused on several state matters of mutual interests.

     

