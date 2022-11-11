The first meeting on the launch of the France–Sri Lanka Friendship Association was held at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Paris on 03 November, 2022 with the participation of well-wishers representing various segments of the French community.

While welcoming the participants, Ambassador Professor Kshanika Hirimburegama, emphasized the importance of the establishment of the France-Sri Lanka Friendship Association for the promotion of friendly, social, cultural, and economic relations between the two countries.

The Embassy initiated the launch of the France-Sri Lanka Friendship Association with the support of Maya Zitting on behalf of the French community. While speaking at the event, Zitting stated that to ensure success and long-term sustainability of the Association, it aims to offer membership to the French community including Small – Medium Enterprises, Non-Governmental Organizations, individuals and students with a common interest in the objectives of the Association.

Most of the participants appreciated the importance of having a France–Sri Lanka Friendship Association and were confident that the Association would help to enhance economic and business relations between France and Sri Lanka, as well as further strengthen people-to-people contacts between France and Sri Lanka.

The office bears of the Association will be appointed at the next meeting.