While welcoming the participants, Ambassador Professor Kshanika Hirimburegama, emphasized the importance of the establishment of the France-Sri Lanka Friendship Association for the promotion of friendly, social, cultural, and economic relations between the two countries.
The Embassy initiated the launch of the France-Sri Lanka Friendship Association with the support of Maya Zitting on behalf of the French community. While speaking at the event, Zitting stated that to ensure success and long-term sustainability of the Association, it aims to offer membership to the French community including Small – Medium Enterprises, Non-Governmental Organizations, individuals and students with a common interest in the objectives of the Association.
Most of the participants appreciated the importance of having a France–Sri Lanka Friendship Association and were confident that the Association would help to enhance economic and business relations between France and Sri Lanka, as well as further strengthen people-to-people contacts between France and Sri Lanka.
The office bears of the Association will be appointed at the next meeting.