National Council sub-committee on identifying short and medium-term programs related to National Policy focus to set up an integrated mechanism for all government services

Hon. Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament and chairman of the National Council sub- committee on identifying short and medium-term programs related to National Policy stated that the committee is looking into establishing an integrated mechanism for all government services.



He mentioned regarding the formulation of policies to establish Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the public service when the aforesaid Committee met in Parliament recently (08).

The chairman whilst commenting on the legal obstacles regarding the integration of the services related to the government service of the country, also said that when considering the key performance indicators that are currently in operation, there are differences inherent in each institution.

Hon. Namal Rajapaksa stated that there is the challenge of creating a key performance indicator that can be applied equally to all public services and it is the intention of his committee to submit and approve the national policy proposals related to building a more efficient public service when providing services to the public through the National Council.

The chairman also mentioned that the opinions, suggestions and support of all the island wide service providers are expected to successfully accomplish the task. The officials present mentioned that in addition to preparing the key performance indicators, changes should also be made in the existing organizational structure of the government mechanism.

Thus, the officials also pointed out the need to restructure according to the needs of the ministries and institutions under those respective ministries. The chairman mentioned that while maintaining 20 ministries precisely, the remaining 10 ministries are expected to be implemented flexibly. The Chairman also emphasized that the expectation of the sub-committee is to prepare the necessary background for the purpose of establishing the institutions belonging to the particular 20 ministries, the required number of state ministers and the departments under those state ministers by the constitution itself.

The Sri Lanka Accountants Service pointed out that there is no government agency to manage the sea area belonging to Sri Lanka, which is five hundred thousand square kilometers and further stated that the main reason for the failure of the state mechanism is because there is no concept in relation to the set goal of the country. A Sri Lanka Accountants' Service suggested to the committee that it is appropriate to set up a joint mechanism for public service based on the concept of Sri Lanka being the first developed state in South Asia.

Members of Parliament Hon. Johnston Fernando, Hon. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Hon. Wajira Abeywardana, Hon. M. Rameshwaran and representatives of the Government Medical Officers' Association, Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association, Sri Lanka Government Ayurveda Medical Officer's Association, Sri Lanka Education Administrative Service, Sri Lanka Accountant Service, Association of Public Service Engineers, Sri Lanka Planning Services Association, Government Surveyors Association, Government Veterinary Officers Association, Sri Lanka Agricultural Services Graduate Association, Government Scientific Officers Association, Sri Lanka Architectural Services Association were present at the Committee meeting held.