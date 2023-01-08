January 11, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 08 JANUARY 2023

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthra and Galle districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

