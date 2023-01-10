Cabinet Decisions- 09.01.2023

1. National Energy Sources, Strategies and Roadmap for the Next Decade
A cabinet sub-committee was appointed under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister at the
Cabinet meeting held on 30.08.2022, to identify the policies and strategies to be followed for
the sustainable development of the energy sector and to make appropriate recommendations to
the Cabinet of Ministers and to provide necessary guidance and monitoring for the efficient
implementation of the decisions reached by the Cabinet of Ministers based on those
recommendations. After conducting several meetings with relevant stakeholders,
professionals and experts the said sub-committee has submitted its report and the Cabinet of
Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Hon. Prime Minister for the implementation
of the road map which includes the recommendations and milestones related to the energy
sector included in the report.
2. 75 th Independence Day Celebration
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the programme presented by the Hon. Prime Minister in his
capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government
concerning the 75 th Independence Day Celebrations to be held on 4 th February and the program
that includes the duties and responsibilities to be performed by the respective institutions with
the festival.
3. Proposal for revision of electricity tariff 2023
The Cabinet of Ministers considered the proposal submitted by the Hon. President in his
capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies and the Minister
of Power and Energy regarding the revision of electricity tariffs. It was further observed by
the Cabinet that the Treasury is not able to provide the necessary funds for the Sri Lanka
Electricity Board within the existing financial space and therefore there is no other option but to
revise the existing electricity tariffs to ensure a continuous electricity supply in the country
while minimizing the impact on electricity consumers as much as possible. Accordingly,
approval was given to proceed as follows.
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka will further study the proposed revision of
electricity charges submitted by the Electricity Board and if any revision is required, to
submit the same on or before 15.02.2023.
Until then, the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri
Lanka will jointly take necessary measures to implement the electricity tariff revision
proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board with effect from 01.01.2023 as an interim
measure in accordance with the amendments to the Public Policy Guidelines currently in
force regarding the Power Industry.
If the Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission submits any amendments, the Ceylon
Electricity Board will take steps to implement those amendments and make the
necessary adjustments to future monthly electricity bills.
4. Calling for Expressions of Intention for starting business activities using the facilities at
Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport
According to the layout of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, there is a potential to
transform the airport into a multipurpose business center by implementing business
opportunities related to air operations as well as other non-air operations. Therefore, the focus is
on taking measures to effectively utilize Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport facilities and
assets by creating public private partnership investment opportunities. Accordingly, the Cabinet
of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation
to call for expressions of intention from investors and strategic entrepreneurs engaged in direct
and indirect aviation-related enterprises for carrying out aeronautical and non-aeronautical
businesses at Mattala Airport.
5. Implementation of a community-based tourism development project focusing on the
Central and north-eastern regions of Sri Lanka under a financial grant from the Korea
Tourism Organization.
The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has proposed the implementation of a
“community-based tourism development project” under the sponsorship of the Korean Tourism
Organization focusing on the Kutchiveli tourism development areas owned by the Authority. A
delegation of the Korea Tourism Organization has conducted a feasibility study on the relevant
project proposal. Accordingly, South Korea has agreed to provide financial assistance to the
tune 2.172 billion South Korean won for the implementation of the entire proposed project. As
the first phase, it has been agreed to provide a grant of 400 million Korean won for the
preparation of the overall plan of the relevant tourism development project, the preparation of
the training program and the implementation of a pilot training program. Accordingly, the
Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Tourism to enter into a
Memorandum of Understanding between the Korea Tourism Organization and Tourism
Development Board of Sri Lanka for the implementation of the project.
6. Liberalizing the Lubricants oil market in Sri Lanka and selecting new entrants.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Act (No. 28 of 1961) and its accompanying amended
provisions have empowered the Minister in charge of Petroleum Resources Development to
select new applicants for entry into the lubricant industry and to grant licenses accordingly.
Consequently, the minister of Petroleum Resources Development has fully opened the country's
lubricants oil market. At present, 26 licensed companies including Ceylon Petroleum
Corporation are engaged in the lubricant industry in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Cabinet of
Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy to call for
applications for the selection of new entrants to provide the opportunity to enter the Sri Lankan
lubricants market with high quality, innovative products and competition so that consumers
have the opportunity to buy lubricants at a more competitive prices.
7. Establishment of an export – oriented oil refinery and related products processing centre
in Hambantota area.
It has been recognized that a high potential is available to establish an export – oriented oil
refinery and related products processing centre in Hambantota area. Numerous parties and
foreign investors are interested in utilizing the said investment opportunity. Therefore, the
Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal furnished by the Minister of Electricity
and Power for declarations of intent for selecting an appropriate investor for establishing an oil
refinery in the proximity of Hambantota and to call for detailed proposals from investors who
meet fundamental qualifications.
8. Revisions to the national policy on the management of chemical substances
According to the United Nations Environment Programme approximately 350000 chemicals are
in the market by now around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO)
approximately 2 million individuals die due to being exposed to chemicals. Whereas, it is
confirmed that people experience various ailments due to failure to manage chemicals properly.
Considering the negative impact that causes to the environment and human health when
utilizing chemicals, “proper management of hazardous chemicals in an environmental and
human - friendly manner” has been recognized as a fact or that should be attended to, with
global priority in the Agenda 21 of the United Nations. Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers
approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Environment to implement the national
policy on the Management of Chemicals that has been prepared by discussing with all the
stakeholders including the relevant major state institutions and non – government organizations,
paying attention to chemical substances management in order to act according to the
international conventions signed by Sri Lanka.
9. Procurement of supplying raw food items to the National Hospital of Kandy for the year
2022 / 2023
National competitive bids have been called for the procurement of supplying raw food items to
the National Hospital of Kandy for the year 2022 / 2023. In terms of the recommendations of
the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Minister of
Health proposed to award the relevant contract to ‘Janatha Food Suppliers’ and the Cabinet of
Ministers granted their concurrence to that.
10. Procurement for purchasing hydrophobic foldable extreme contact lenses (Item 1-7)
International competitive bids have been invited in regard to this procurement. In terms of the
recommendations of the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of
Ministers, the Minister of Health proposed to award the relevant contract to ‘M/s Vision
Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd.’ and the Cabinet of Ministers granted their concurrence to that.
11. Draft bill on Sri Rahularama Purana Viharastha Samanera Attitude Development Bikku
College (Incorporated) Balapitiya
The draft bill on Sri Rahularama Purana Viharastha Samanera Attitude Development Bikku
College (Incorporated) Balapitiya has been submitted to the Parliament by Parliemntarian Hon
Gayantha Karunathilake as a private resolution of a Member of the Parliament. The relevant
basic draft bill has been formally prepared by the Legal Draftsman and the clearance of the
Attorney General has been granted to the same. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has
granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Education for submission of a
report to the Parliament recommending the relevant draft bill as per provision 52 (6) of the
Parliamentary Standing Orders.
12. The next 25 years – The Hon. President informed the Cabinet of Ministers that the following
actions would be taken with the objective of accomplishing the progress of the socio –
economic, cultural and political sectors within the next 25 years.
(i) Establishment of the following institutions
Institution on History
Institute of Economic and Trade
Institute of Women and Gender
University of Government and Government Policies
University of Agricultural Technology
University of Climatic Changes
University of Sports
(ii) Introduction of new laws for following activities
National Commission on Women’s Act
Gender Equality Act
Women Empowerment Act
Child Protection Act
Act on Climatic Changes
Commission on Social Equality Act
Reforestation and Forest Cover Act
Live Entities Act
River Mahaweli
Sinharaja
Sri Paada Conserve / Solitary Peak
Horton Plains
Knuckles
Adam’s Bridge
Laws for oceanic resources expedition and management (Specific economic zone /
within EEZ )
Muthurajawela (Conservation) Act
Protection Act of Differently Abled Persons
(iii) Implementation of following new projects
75 urban forests
1996 houses from Colombo for low – income families
Projects and programmes on national youth platform.