Cabinet Decisions- 09.01.2023

1. National Energy Sources, Strategies and Roadmap for the Next Decade



A cabinet sub-committee was appointed under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister at the

Cabinet meeting held on 30.08.2022, to identify the policies and strategies to be followed for

the sustainable development of the energy sector and to make appropriate recommendations to

the Cabinet of Ministers and to provide necessary guidance and monitoring for the efficient

implementation of the decisions reached by the Cabinet of Ministers based on those

recommendations. After conducting several meetings with relevant stakeholders,

professionals and experts the said sub-committee has submitted its report and the Cabinet of

Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Hon. Prime Minister for the implementation

of the road map which includes the recommendations and milestones related to the energy

sector included in the report.

2. 75 th Independence Day Celebration



The Cabinet of Ministers approved the programme presented by the Hon. Prime Minister in his

capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government

concerning the 75 th Independence Day Celebrations to be held on 4 th February and the program

that includes the duties and responsibilities to be performed by the respective institutions with

the festival.



3. Proposal for revision of electricity tariff 2023



The Cabinet of Ministers considered the proposal submitted by the Hon. President in his

capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies and the Minister

of Power and Energy regarding the revision of electricity tariffs. It was further observed by

the Cabinet that the Treasury is not able to provide the necessary funds for the Sri Lanka

Electricity Board within the existing financial space and therefore there is no other option but to

revise the existing electricity tariffs to ensure a continuous electricity supply in the country

while minimizing the impact on electricity consumers as much as possible. Accordingly,

approval was given to proceed as follows.

 The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka will further study the proposed revision of

electricity charges submitted by the Electricity Board and if any revision is required, to

submit the same on or before 15.02.2023.

 Until then, the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri

Lanka will jointly take necessary measures to implement the electricity tariff revision

proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board with effect from 01.01.2023 as an interim

measure in accordance with the amendments to the Public Policy Guidelines currently in

force regarding the Power Industry.

 If the Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission submits any amendments, the Ceylon

Electricity Board will take steps to implement those amendments and make the

necessary adjustments to future monthly electricity bills.

4. Calling for Expressions of Intention for starting business activities using the facilities at

Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport



According to the layout of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, there is a potential to

transform the airport into a multipurpose business center by implementing business

opportunities related to air operations as well as other non-air operations. Therefore, the focus is

on taking measures to effectively utilize Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport facilities and

assets by creating public private partnership investment opportunities. Accordingly, the Cabinet

of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation

to call for expressions of intention from investors and strategic entrepreneurs engaged in direct

and indirect aviation-related enterprises for carrying out aeronautical and non-aeronautical

businesses at Mattala Airport.

5. Implementation of a community-based tourism development project focusing on the

Central and north-eastern regions of Sri Lanka under a financial grant from the Korea

Tourism Organization.



The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has proposed the implementation of a

“community-based tourism development project” under the sponsorship of the Korean Tourism

Organization focusing on the Kutchiveli tourism development areas owned by the Authority. A

delegation of the Korea Tourism Organization has conducted a feasibility study on the relevant

project proposal. Accordingly, South Korea has agreed to provide financial assistance to the

tune 2.172 billion South Korean won for the implementation of the entire proposed project. As

the first phase, it has been agreed to provide a grant of 400 million Korean won for the

preparation of the overall plan of the relevant tourism development project, the preparation of

the training program and the implementation of a pilot training program. Accordingly, the

Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Tourism to enter into a

Memorandum of Understanding between the Korea Tourism Organization and Tourism

Development Board of Sri Lanka for the implementation of the project.



6. Liberalizing the Lubricants oil market in Sri Lanka and selecting new entrants.



The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Act (No. 28 of 1961) and its accompanying amended

provisions have empowered the Minister in charge of Petroleum Resources Development to

select new applicants for entry into the lubricant industry and to grant licenses accordingly.

Consequently, the minister of Petroleum Resources Development has fully opened the country's

lubricants oil market. At present, 26 licensed companies including Ceylon Petroleum

Corporation are engaged in the lubricant industry in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Cabinet of

Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy to call for

applications for the selection of new entrants to provide the opportunity to enter the Sri Lankan

lubricants market with high quality, innovative products and competition so that consumers

have the opportunity to buy lubricants at a more competitive prices.

7. Establishment of an export – oriented oil refinery and related products processing centre

in Hambantota area.



It has been recognized that a high potential is available to establish an export – oriented oil

refinery and related products processing centre in Hambantota area. Numerous parties and

foreign investors are interested in utilizing the said investment opportunity. Therefore, the

Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal furnished by the Minister of Electricity

and Power for declarations of intent for selecting an appropriate investor for establishing an oil

refinery in the proximity of Hambantota and to call for detailed proposals from investors who

meet fundamental qualifications.



8. Revisions to the national policy on the management of chemical substances



According to the United Nations Environment Programme approximately 350000 chemicals are

in the market by now around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO)

approximately 2 million individuals die due to being exposed to chemicals. Whereas, it is

confirmed that people experience various ailments due to failure to manage chemicals properly.

Considering the negative impact that causes to the environment and human health when

utilizing chemicals, “proper management of hazardous chemicals in an environmental and

human - friendly manner” has been recognized as a fact or that should be attended to, with

global priority in the Agenda 21 of the United Nations. Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers

approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Environment to implement the national

policy on the Management of Chemicals that has been prepared by discussing with all the

stakeholders including the relevant major state institutions and non – government organizations,

paying attention to chemical substances management in order to act according to the

international conventions signed by Sri Lanka.



9. Procurement of supplying raw food items to the National Hospital of Kandy for the year

2022 / 2023



National competitive bids have been called for the procurement of supplying raw food items to

the National Hospital of Kandy for the year 2022 / 2023. In terms of the recommendations of

the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Minister of

Health proposed to award the relevant contract to ‘Janatha Food Suppliers’ and the Cabinet of

Ministers granted their concurrence to that.



10. Procurement for purchasing hydrophobic foldable extreme contact lenses (Item 1-7)



International competitive bids have been invited in regard to this procurement. In terms of the

recommendations of the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of

Ministers, the Minister of Health proposed to award the relevant contract to ‘M/s Vision

Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd.’ and the Cabinet of Ministers granted their concurrence to that.



11. Draft bill on Sri Rahularama Purana Viharastha Samanera Attitude Development Bikku

College (Incorporated) Balapitiya



The draft bill on Sri Rahularama Purana Viharastha Samanera Attitude Development Bikku

College (Incorporated) Balapitiya has been submitted to the Parliament by Parliemntarian Hon

Gayantha Karunathilake as a private resolution of a Member of the Parliament. The relevant

basic draft bill has been formally prepared by the Legal Draftsman and the clearance of the

Attorney General has been granted to the same. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has

granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Education for submission of a

report to the Parliament recommending the relevant draft bill as per provision 52 (6) of the

Parliamentary Standing Orders.



12. The next 25 years – The Hon. President informed the Cabinet of Ministers that the following

actions would be taken with the objective of accomplishing the progress of the socio –

economic, cultural and political sectors within the next 25 years.



(i) Establishment of the following institutions

 Institution on History

 Institute of Economic and Trade

 Institute of Women and Gender

 University of Government and Government Policies

 University of Agricultural Technology

 University of Climatic Changes

 University of Sports

(ii) Introduction of new laws for following activities

 National Commission on Women’s Act

 Gender Equality Act

 Women Empowerment Act

 Child Protection Act

 Act on Climatic Changes

 Commission on Social Equality Act

 Reforestation and Forest Cover Act

 Live Entities Act

River Mahaweli

Sinharaja

Sri Paada Conserve / Solitary Peak

Horton Plains

Knuckles

Adam’s Bridge

 Laws for oceanic resources expedition and management (Specific economic zone /

within EEZ )

 Muthurajawela (Conservation) Act

 Protection Act of Differently Abled Persons

(iii) Implementation of following new projects

 75 urban forests

 1996 houses from Colombo for low – income families

 Projects and programmes on national youth platform.