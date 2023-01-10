January 11, 2023
    Cabinet Decisions- 09.01.2023

    January 10, 2023
    Decisions taken by the Cabinet of Ministers on 09.01.2023

     

    1. National Energy Sources, Strategies and Roadmap for the Next Decade


    A cabinet sub-committee was appointed under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister at the
    Cabinet meeting held on 30.08.2022, to identify the policies and strategies to be followed for
    the sustainable development of the energy sector and to make appropriate recommendations to
    the Cabinet of Ministers and to provide necessary guidance and monitoring for the efficient
    implementation of the decisions reached by the Cabinet of Ministers based on those
    recommendations. After conducting several meetings with relevant stakeholders,
    professionals and experts the said sub-committee has submitted its report and the Cabinet of
    Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Hon. Prime Minister for the implementation
    of the road map which includes the recommendations and milestones related to the energy
    sector included in the report.

    2. 75 th Independence Day Celebration


    The Cabinet of Ministers approved the programme presented by the Hon. Prime Minister in his
    capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government
    concerning the 75 th Independence Day Celebrations to be held on 4 th February and the program
    that includes the duties and responsibilities to be performed by the respective institutions with
    the festival.


    3. Proposal for revision of electricity tariff 2023


    The Cabinet of Ministers considered the proposal submitted by the Hon. President in his
    capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies and the Minister
    of Power and Energy regarding the revision of electricity tariffs. It was further observed by
    the Cabinet that the Treasury is not able to provide the necessary funds for the Sri Lanka
    Electricity Board within the existing financial space and therefore there is no other option but to
    revise the existing electricity tariffs to ensure a continuous electricity supply in the country
    while minimizing the impact on electricity consumers as much as possible. Accordingly,
    approval was given to proceed as follows.
     The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka will further study the proposed revision of
    electricity charges submitted by the Electricity Board and if any revision is required, to
    submit the same on or before 15.02.2023.
     Until then, the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri
    Lanka will jointly take necessary measures to implement the electricity tariff revision
    proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board with effect from 01.01.2023 as an interim

    measure in accordance with the amendments to the Public Policy Guidelines currently in
    force regarding the Power Industry.
     If the Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission submits any amendments, the Ceylon
    Electricity Board will take steps to implement those amendments and make the
    necessary adjustments to future monthly electricity bills.

     

    4. Calling for Expressions of Intention for starting business activities using the facilities at
    Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport


    According to the layout of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, there is a potential to
    transform the airport into a multipurpose business center by implementing business
    opportunities related to air operations as well as other non-air operations. Therefore, the focus is
    on taking measures to effectively utilize Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport facilities and
    assets by creating public private partnership investment opportunities. Accordingly, the Cabinet
    of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation
    to call for expressions of intention from investors and strategic entrepreneurs engaged in direct
    and indirect aviation-related enterprises for carrying out aeronautical and non-aeronautical
    businesses at Mattala Airport.

     

    5. Implementation of a community-based tourism development project focusing on the
    Central and north-eastern regions of Sri Lanka under a financial grant from the Korea
    Tourism Organization.


    The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has proposed the implementation of a
    “community-based tourism development project” under the sponsorship of the Korean Tourism
    Organization focusing on the Kutchiveli tourism development areas owned by the Authority. A
    delegation of the Korea Tourism Organization has conducted a feasibility study on the relevant
    project proposal. Accordingly, South Korea has agreed to provide financial assistance to the
    tune 2.172 billion South Korean won for the implementation of the entire proposed project. As
    the first phase, it has been agreed to provide a grant of 400 million Korean won for the
    preparation of the overall plan of the relevant tourism development project, the preparation of
    the training program and the implementation of a pilot training program. Accordingly, the
    Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Tourism to enter into a
    Memorandum of Understanding between the Korea Tourism Organization and Tourism
    Development Board of Sri Lanka for the implementation of the project.


    6. Liberalizing the Lubricants oil market in Sri Lanka and selecting new entrants.


    The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Act (No. 28 of 1961) and its accompanying amended
    provisions have empowered the Minister in charge of Petroleum Resources Development to
    select new applicants for entry into the lubricant industry and to grant licenses accordingly.

    Consequently, the minister of Petroleum Resources Development has fully opened the country&#39;s
    lubricants oil market. At present, 26 licensed companies including Ceylon Petroleum
    Corporation are engaged in the lubricant industry in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Cabinet of
    Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy to call for
    applications for the selection of new entrants to provide the opportunity to enter the Sri Lankan
    lubricants market with high quality, innovative products and competition so that consumers
    have the opportunity to buy lubricants at a more competitive prices.

     

    7. Establishment of an export – oriented oil refinery and related products processing centre
    in Hambantota area.


    It has been recognized that a high potential is available to establish an export – oriented oil
    refinery and related products processing centre in Hambantota area. Numerous parties and
    foreign investors are interested in utilizing the said investment opportunity. Therefore, the
    Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal furnished by the Minister of Electricity
    and Power for declarations of intent for selecting an appropriate investor for establishing an oil
    refinery in the proximity of Hambantota and to call for detailed proposals from investors who
    meet fundamental qualifications.


    8. Revisions to the national policy on the management of chemical substances


    According to the United Nations Environment Programme approximately 350000 chemicals are
    in the market by now around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO)
    approximately 2 million individuals die due to being exposed to chemicals. Whereas, it is
    confirmed that people experience various ailments due to failure to manage chemicals properly.
    Considering the negative impact that causes to the environment and human health when
    utilizing chemicals, “proper management of hazardous chemicals in an environmental and
    human - friendly manner” has been recognized as a fact or that should be attended to, with
    global priority in the Agenda 21 of the United Nations. Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers
    approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Environment to implement the national
    policy on the Management of Chemicals that has been prepared by discussing with all the
    stakeholders including the relevant major state institutions and non – government organizations,
    paying attention to chemical substances management in order to act according to the
    international conventions signed by Sri Lanka.


    9. Procurement of supplying raw food items to the National Hospital of Kandy for the year
    2022 / 2023


    National competitive bids have been called for the procurement of supplying raw food items to
    the National Hospital of Kandy for the year 2022 / 2023. In terms of the recommendations of
    the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Minister of

    Health proposed to award the relevant contract to ‘Janatha Food Suppliers’ and the Cabinet of
    Ministers granted their concurrence to that.


    10. Procurement for purchasing hydrophobic foldable extreme contact lenses (Item 1-7)


    International competitive bids have been invited in regard to this procurement. In terms of the
    recommendations of the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of
    Ministers, the Minister of Health proposed to award the relevant contract to ‘M/s Vision
    Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd.’ and the Cabinet of Ministers granted their concurrence to that.


    11. Draft bill on Sri Rahularama Purana Viharastha Samanera Attitude Development Bikku
    College (Incorporated) Balapitiya


    The draft bill on Sri Rahularama Purana Viharastha Samanera Attitude Development Bikku
    College (Incorporated) Balapitiya has been submitted to the Parliament by Parliemntarian Hon
    Gayantha Karunathilake as a private resolution of a Member of the Parliament. The relevant
    basic draft bill has been formally prepared by the Legal Draftsman and the clearance of the
    Attorney General has been granted to the same. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has
    granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Education for submission of a
    report to the Parliament recommending the relevant draft bill as per provision 52 (6) of the
    Parliamentary Standing Orders.


    12. The next 25 years – The Hon. President informed the Cabinet of Ministers that the following
    actions would be taken with the objective of accomplishing the progress of the socio –
    economic, cultural and political sectors within the next 25 years.


    (i) Establishment of the following institutions
     Institution on History
     Institute of Economic and Trade
     Institute of Women and Gender
     University of Government and Government Policies
     University of Agricultural Technology
     University of Climatic Changes
     University of Sports
    (ii) Introduction of new laws for following activities
     National Commission on Women’s Act
     Gender Equality Act
     Women Empowerment Act
     Child Protection Act
     Act on Climatic Changes
     Commission on Social Equality Act

     Reforestation and Forest Cover Act

     Live Entities Act
    River Mahaweli
    Sinharaja
    Sri Paada Conserve / Solitary Peak
    Horton Plains
    Knuckles
    Adam’s Bridge
     Laws for oceanic resources expedition and management (Specific economic zone /
    within EEZ )
     Muthurajawela (Conservation) Act
     Protection Act of Differently Abled Persons
    (iii) Implementation of following new projects
     75 urban forests
     1996 houses from Colombo for low – income families
     Projects and programmes on national youth platform.

