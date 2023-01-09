Navy women cyclists win overall championship in cycling at 12th Defence Services Games

Sri Lanka Navy women cyclists won the overall team championship in cycling at the 12th Defence Services Games. The race started from the Air Force Base, Katunayake on 08th January 2023.

It covered 65km and 400m in distance, through Minuwangoda, Divulapitiya, Katana and Negombo before returning to the Air Force Base, Katunayake. The women's cycling team of the Navy completed the race in 02h 02min 47sec winning the overall championship. The gold medal for the best woman cyclist was won by Woman Ordinary Seaman KASN Perera.

Director General Training, Rear Admiral Mahinda Mahawatte graced the event as the Chief Guest. A group of officers from tri-services were also present on this occasion.