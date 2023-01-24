Ministerial Consultative Committee on Industries approves the gazette related to revision of Companies and Societies Fees

The gazette notification related to revision of Companies and Societies Fees was approved by the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Industries recently.

The approval was received at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Industries met in Parliament recently (20) under the chairmanship of the Minister of Plantations and Industries Hon. Ramesh Pathirana.

Accordingly, the regulations under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 and the Societies (Amendment) Ordinance No. 11 of 2005 to be read with the Societies Ordinance No. 16 of 1891 (Chapter 123) were approved by the Committee.

The relevant gazette notification No. 2303/07 was published on October 25, 2022 and by this, the companies and societies fees published by the gazette extraordinary No. 1990/12 dated October 25, 2016 are to be revised.

Apart from this, there was a discussion on encouraging various industries at the district and regional level and providing necessary loans for encouraging new entrepreneurs and monitoring whether the loans are used effectively.

State Minister Hon. Ashoka Priyantha, Members of Parliament Hon. Gayashan Navananda and Hon. Jagath Kumara Sumitraarachchi were present at this committee.