Navy-built 951st RO plant vested in public at Sella Kataragama

The 951st Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant built as part of the Naval Social Responsibility Project was declared open for community use at Sri Dammanikethana Temple and Pirivena in Sella Kataragama. The opening was held under the patronage of Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Saman Perera (29th January 2023).

Sri Lanka Navy is passionately into this magnanimous project under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. Thus, the Navy enabled its industrial and technical expertise for this community-oriented development task which was backed by the Ministry of Health.

The newly established Reverse Osmosis plant will provide safe drinking water to around 450 families in and around Sri Dammanikethana Temple and Pirivena in Sella Kataragama, fulfilling a long-felt need of the villagers and devotees visiting the temple.

The opening was held amidst the blessings invoked by members of Venerable Maha Sanga including the Chief Incumbent of Sri Dammanikethana Temple and Pirivena, Venerable Heelle Gananda Thera. The occasion was also attended by officers and sailors from the Navy Headquarters and Southern Naval Command as well as a group of residents.