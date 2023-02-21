Members nominated to the Committee on Banking and Financial Services

The Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana informed the House today (21) that Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Banking and Financial Services.



Members have been appointed in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 122 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on 10th February 2023.



Accordingly, Hon. Shehan Semasinghe, Hon. Anupa Pasqual, Hon. Chamal Rajapaksha, Hon. Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Hon. Gamini Lokuge, Hon. Udaya Gammanpila, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. Ajith Mannapperuma, Hon. B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Hon. M. A. Sumanthiran, Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri, Hon. Sampath Athukorala, Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Hon. (Mrs.) Kokila Gunawardena, Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena,Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara have been nominated to the said Committee.