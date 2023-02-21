February 21, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Members nominated to the Committee on Banking and Financial Services

    February 21, 2023
    Members nominated to the Committee on Banking and Financial Services

     The Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana informed the House today (21) that Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Banking and Financial Services.


    Members have been appointed in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 122 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on 10th February 2023.

    Accordingly, Hon. Shehan Semasinghe, Hon. Anupa Pasqual, Hon. Chamal Rajapaksha, Hon. Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Hon. Gamini Lokuge, Hon. Udaya Gammanpila, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. Ajith Mannapperuma, Hon. B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Hon. M. A. Sumanthiran, Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri, Hon. Sampath Athukorala, Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Hon. (Mrs.) Kokila Gunawardena, Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena,Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara have been nominated to the said Committee.

    « Members nominated to the Committee on Banking and Financial Services Members nominated to the Committee on Committee on Ways and Means »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya