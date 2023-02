The Department of Official Languages compiled two books, "Sinhala Fonts" and "Tamil Fonts", which were presented to President Ranil Wickramasinghe at the Parliament premises (Feb-21) by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

This presentation was made in commemoration of International Mother Language Day, celebrated on February 21.

The Speaker and all Members of Parliament will also receive copies of these books.

State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan was also in attendance at the presentation.