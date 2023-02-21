Members nominated to the Committee on Committee on Ways and Means

The Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana informed the House today (21) that Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Ways and Means.



Members have been appointed in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 124 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on 10th February 2023.

Accordingly, Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva, Hon. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Hon. Sisira Jayakody, Hon. Shashindra Rajapaksha, Hon. Johnston Fernando, Hon. W.D.J. Senevirathna, Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, Hon. Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe, Hon. S. M. M. Muszhaaraff, Hon. Dharmalingam Sithadthan, Hon. Ishak Rahuman, Hon. Hesha Withanage, Hon. Sanjeevaa Edirimanna, Hon. Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, Hon. Wasantha Yapabandara have been nominated to the said Committee.