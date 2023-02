A 13-member delegation from Busan Metropolitan City Council of the Republic of Korea led by H.E the Ambassador Woonjin Jeong met with the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana recently (17).

The discussions were mainly held regarding Busan Metropolitan City Busan's bid for the 2030 World Expo as the host nation.

State Minister Hon. K. Kader Masthan, Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena and Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku representing the Korea-Sri Lanka Friendship Association of Sri Lankan Parliament, and the Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera were present at this occasion.