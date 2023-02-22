February 23, 2023
    Proclamation under the Essential Public Service Act to be debated on 23 rd February

    February 23, 2023
    The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena Feb-(21) decided to debate the Proclamation made by Hon. President under the Essential
    Public Service Act on Thursday the 23 rd , Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

    Accordingly, the debate will be held from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm on that day, the Secretary General said.

    According to the powers vested with the President in terms of the Essential Public Service Act No. 61 of 1979, this proclamation has been published in Gazette No. 2319/80 of 17 th February 2023. Accordingly, all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel and health services have been declared as essential services.

    Thereafter, as previously decided in the Committee on Parliamentary Business, two private member Bills, namely; Institution of Building Services Engineering &amp; Technology of Sri Lanka (Incorporation) Bill and the Rathanatissa Peace Foundation (Incorporation) Bill are to be directed to the Legislative Standing Committee following its Second Reading.

    Subsequently, the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition is scheduled from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm.

