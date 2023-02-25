The National Council Sub Committee focuses on rural credit and social security programmes

Discussions were held in the National Council Sub-Committee to identify short- and medium-term programs related to stabilization regarding rural credit and social security programmes.



This was discussed Feb- (23) when the National Council subcommittee met in Parliament under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka.

Representatives including the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Finance, the Sri Lanka Institute of Policy Studies and the Regional Development Bank were present in this committee meeting.

There was a lengthy discussion about the programs including the Samurdhi program which was started to provide relief to the low-income earners. Thus, the parties who were present commented on the preparation of methods for the systematic distribution of these benefits to the low-income earners. Also, attention was paid to the provision of loan concessions by rural banks including Samurdhi Bank.