‘Satarawa Deepani’ felicitation ceremony presided over by the President

The "Satarawa Deepani" Felicitation Ceremony, which was organized at the behest of Minister of Transport, Highways, and Mass Media, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena was held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) Yesterday afternoon (16). The event, presided over by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was held on a grand scale.



During the event, tributes were paid to a group of artists who had contributed to the artwork created by Dr. Bandula Gunawardena. Veteran artists such as Dharmasiri Bandaranaike, Parakrama Niriella, and Cyril Wickramage were awarded by the President in recognition of their contributions.

Veteran artists such as Professor Ariyaratne Athugala, Kumara Thirimadura and Sarath Kothalawala were also appreciated during this event.

The book "Subandhu Cinema Watha," which chronicles the cinematic career of Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, was launched at the event. The book was edited by esteemed media professionals including Prof. Praneet Abeysundara, Ranjith Kumara, Aruna Gunaratne, and Dinusha Kudagodage.

During the event, a token of 25 scholarships was awarded to 25 out of the 251 students who are currently pursuing the G.C.E. (A/L) Technology stream this year. The scholarships were given under the "Pragna Bandhu" scholarship program, a concept introduced by Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena. The scholarships were presented by distinguished individuals such as Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Mithripala Sirisena, as well as Education Minister Susil Premajayantha.

Mr. Gamini Weragama, a seasoned film critic, delivered the keynote lecture at the event.

The event was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including the Venerable Maha Sanga such as Most Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Thera, the Maha Nayaka of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha, foreign diplomats, ambassadors, and high commissioners, politicians from both the governing and opposition parties including ministers and parliamentarians, artists, heads of media organizations, journalists, professionals, and other guests.