President presides over the “Battle of the Blues” awards ceremony

The 144th ‘Battle of the Blues’ between Royal College, Colombo, and St. Thomas College, Mount Lavinia concluded with a victory for Royal College, Colombo. The award ceremony took place yesterday afternoon (18th) and was presided over by the Alumni President of Royal College Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President was in attendance on the second day (17) of the match, at the Colombo SSC Stadium with his Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayake.

Meanwhile, the President was at the SSC Stadium in Colombo this morning to watch the match. During the event, he engaged in friendly conversation with the team members of the two schools and offered encouragement to the teams.

Following today's victorious competition, the award ceremony was held under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The President presented the Mahamanya D.S. Senanayake memorial Shield to the winning team, Royal College, Colombo, during the ceremony.

The President distributed awards and certificates to not only the winning team but also to the team of St. Thomas College Mount Lavinia and individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance in the competition.

In addition to congratulating the winning team and performers, the President also took the time to engage in a friendly conversation with the sports fans gathered at the stadium.