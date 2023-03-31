March 31, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather forecast for 31 March 2023

    March 31, 2023
    Weather forecast for 31 March 2023

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

     

    « This is our last chance to forge ahead- The President said delivering the keynote address at the ‘Economic Dialogue- IMF & Beyond’ Navy receives maritime interdiction and protective equipment from U.S. »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya