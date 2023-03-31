Weather forecast for 31 March 2023

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.
