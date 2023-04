People's Leasing Company, a provider of financial solutions in the non-banking financial institutions sector in Sri Lanka, has been awarded the European Society Quality Research (ESQR) "Best Practices 2022" award, which is given annually to evaluate best practices.

The award was presented at the award ceremony held in Brussels, Belgium on December 11, 2022, was officially presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President's Office recently.

The award was presented to the President by Mr. Pradeep Amirthanayagam, Chairman of People's Leasing and Finance Plc, and Mr. Shamindra Maserlin, CEO/General Manager of People's Leasing Company.

President’s Media Division (PMD)