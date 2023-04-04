April 04, 2023
    Professor Sunil Ariyaratne appointed as Chancellor of the University of Visual and Performing Arts

    Professor Sunil Ariyaratne has been appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Visual and Performing Arts by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (04).

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made this appointment with immediate effect, for a five-year tenure in compliance with Section 32 of the University Act No. 16 of 1978, Amended by Act No. 07 of 1985.

    President's Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, has forwarded the letter of appointment to Professor Sunil Ariyaratne, confirming his appointment as the Chancellor of the University of Visual and Performing Arts.

