Mr. K.B.K. Hirimburegama, a retired High Court Judge, was sworn in as the Parliamentary Commissioner for Administration (Ombudsman) in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (04).

The appointment was made with immediate effect by the President under Article 156(2) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and Section 3(1) of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Administration Act No. 17 of 1981.

Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake was also present on this occasion.