State Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon visits Indian Navy Ship

State Minister of Defence Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon visited the Indian Navy Ships taking part in the SLINEX-23 joint naval exercise, at the Port of Colombo, (Apr 05).

The State Minister was received by the Commanding Officers of the two Ships respectively upon his arrival on-board this morning. High Commissioner of India H.E. Gopal Baglay was present at the occasion.

Both Ships, INS Kiltan and INS Savitri arrived in the island on Monday (03) to take part in the annual Sri Lanka–India Naval Exercise (SLINEX) -23 being held in Colombo. Respective Commanding Officers of visiting Ships while accompanying the State Minister Tennakoon and the Indian envoy in Sri Lanka within respective Ships explained the events intended to take place during the joint naval exercise.

They also described the capabilities and technical features of respective Ships to the State Minister and afterwards posed for a photograph with ship crews of the Indian two Ships during the session.

State Minister following cordial discussions with the officers of the visiting Ships exchanged mementoes to mark his visit.

Defence Attaché of the Indian High Commission Captain Vikas Sood was also present at the occasion.