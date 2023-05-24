Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, the new Secretary General of the Parliament, assumes her duties

Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, who was newly appointed as the Secretary General of the Parliament, assumed her duties yesterday (23) in the morning.



Mrs. Rohanadeera, who arrived in Parliament this morning to begin her new duties, was received by Assistant Secretary Generals Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilake and Mr. Hansa Abeyratne. post giving the official oaths/affirmation before the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker, blessings were added by the recital of Pirith by the Maha Sangha.

She then began her duties as the Secretary General of Parliament by certifying that the Ratanathissa Peace Foundation (Incorporation) Bill, which was passed by Parliament, as a true copy, which is to be certified by the Speaker.

Former Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, Mrs. Rohanadeera's family members, heads of the departments of Parliament and others were present at this occasion. yesterday at 9:30 a.m. the Hon. Speaker, the new Secretary General and the Assistant Secretary generals entered the chamber, led by the Serjeant-at-arms.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 65(1) of the Constitution, Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker, announced that the Chief of Staff and Deputy General Secretary of the Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Anusha Rohanadeera, has been appointed as the General Secretary of the Parliament with effect from May 23 rd , 2023.

Furthermore, according to the provisions of the Constitution, the Speaker officially informed that Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, who held the position of Secretary General of the Parliament, retired from the said position on May 23 rd , 2023.

Mrs. Rohanadeera, who completed her primary and secondary education at Ambalangoda Dharmashoka College, is a graduate of the University of Colombo in Biology. She also holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from the Open University of Sri Lanka and is an Attorney-at-Law in profession.

In 1999, she joined the staff of the Secretary General of Parliament as a parliamentary officer. There on, she was promoted to the positions of Assistant Principal Officer, Deputy Principal Officer, Assistant Secretary General, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament. Before joining the Parliamentary service, she has worked as a junior executive officer at Sampath Bank, a junior scientist at Environment Foundation, secretary to the director of the National Institute of Education (Distance Education), and a center coordinator at Informatics Private Institute.

Moreover, she has received training on parliamentary process and legislative process in many countries including India and Canada. Married to Mr. Harigupta Rohanadeera, an Attorney-at-Law, she is a mother of three children and loves cooking and singing.