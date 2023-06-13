Former Minister Navin Disanayake appointed as the new Governor of Sabaragamuwa

Navin Dissanayake appointed as the new Governor of Sabaragamuwa Former Minister Navin Dissanayake, took oath as the Governor of the Sabaragamuwa Province at the Presidential Secretariat in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday (13).

During his inaugural address, Mr. Navin Disanayake expressed his commitment to contributing significantly to the realization of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's projects and government policies aimed at the country's development.

He acknowledged the challenging circumstances the country has faced in the past but highlighted the positive transformation occurring today, thanks to the president's effective initiatives.

Moreover, he pledged his dedication to the progress of the Sabaragamuwa Province.

The new Governor emphasized his special focus on enhancing children's education in the Sabaragamuwa Province. He also emphasized his intention to collaborate with political party leaders, seeking their insights and recommendations, to successfully implement government programs.

Mr Saman Ekanayake, the President's Secretary, was also in attendance during the event.