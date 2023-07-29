President meets Sri Lankan Scouts participating in the World Scout Jamboree 

The Sri Lankan Scouts participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea had the privilege of meeting President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat July (28). On this occasion, the Chief Scout, President Ranil Wickremesinghe officially presented the national flag to the Sri Lankan scout team, symbolizing their representation in the global event.

During the gathering, the official logo for the upcoming 10th National Scout Jamboree, scheduled for 2024, was unveiled, adding to the sense of excitement and anticipation among the scouts.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree, taking place from 1st to 12th August 2023 in Saemangeum, South Korea, will witness the participation of 50,000 Girl Scouts from various countries, with approximately 177 Girl Scouts and Leaders representing Sri Lanka.

Addressing the scouts, President Wickremesinghe extended his congratulations and emphasized the government's vision of transforming Sri Lanka into a developed country similar to South Korea by the year 2048. He encouraged all participants to use their experiences gained from this event to contribute meaningfully to the future progress of the nation.

Recognizing the valuable role of the scouting movement in shaping a confident and resilient future generation, the President urged the girl scouts to utilize their training effectively for the betterment of the country.

Mr. Janaprith Fernando, the Chief Scout Commissioner, shared that under President Wickremesinghe's guidance to expand the scouting movement in Sri Lanka, the commendable milestone of achieving 100,000 members had recently been accomplished.

The event witnessed the presentation of the national flag by the leader of the Sri Lanka Scout Team to International Commissioner Dr. Rajeev Peiris, in the presence of distinguished commissioners and officials of the Association, including Mr. Srinath Gunaratne, President of the Sri Lanka Scout Association, and Mr. Ratnasiri Perera, Chairman of the Executive Committee. Additionally, Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff also graced the occasion.

