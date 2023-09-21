September 22, 2023
    IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva Commends Sri Lanka’s Economic Progress in Meeting with President Wickremesinghe at UNGA

    • Discussions Focus on Financial Reforms and Debt Restructuring.

    In a crucial meeting held during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, met with President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to discuss vital economic matters.

    During the meeting, Ms. Georgieva and President Wickremesinghe delved into the ongoing financial sector reforms and the substantial progress made in debt restructuring initiatives. The IMF Managing Director commended the Sri Lankan government for its effective measures in curbing inflation and nurturing a conducive environment for business growth, as well as the flourishing tourism industry. She expressed her satisfaction with the government’s commitment to enhancing the overall economic landscape.

    Notable figures attending this significant meeting included Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Ali Sabry, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Ambassodor Mr. Mahinda Samarasinghe, UN Permanent Representative Mr. Mohan Peiris and President’s Advisor Mr. Dinesh Weerakkody alongside senior officials representing both Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund.

