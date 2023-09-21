September 22, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Urgent Need for Arugam Bay Tourism Development Strategy

    September 22, 2023
    Urgent Need for Arugam Bay Tourism Development Strategy

    A meeting was convened at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss the Arugam Bay Tourism Development Plan, which has the potential to significantly contribute to Sri Lanka’s tourism industry. Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff, chaired the meeting.

    During the discussion, the issues identified in the initial meeting led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the steps taken to address them were thoroughly examined.

    The focus was on the challenges related to infrastructure development in the area and the obstacles hindering the growth of the tourism sector. Participants from various organizations also discussed how each institution could contribute to finding solutions to these challenges.

    Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka presented the main tourism plan for Arugam Bay, prepared by the Urban Development Authority (UDA). Additionally, a three-year tourism development plan will be presented to the president for consideration.

    It was agreed that a follow-up meeting would be held in a month to assess the progress of these initiatives. Those in attendance included Member of Parliament D. Weerasinghe, IGP C. D. Wickramaratne, Ampara District Secretary Chinthaka Abeywickrama, and heads of relevant organizations.

     PMD

     

    Last modified on Thursday, 21 September 2023 19:41
    « IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva Commends Sri Lanka’s Economic Progress in Meeting with President Wickremesinghe at UNGA Malaysian King extends state visit invitation to Sri Lanka’s President, scheduled for early 2024 »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya