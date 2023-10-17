Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Mr. Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana, a former State Minister, who represented the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress from the Batticaloa district during the previous parliamentary election, was sworn in as a Member of Parliament today (17) before the Hon. Speaker.

The position of Mr. Naseer Ahamed, Minister of Environment was removed as a member of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress following the Supreme Court endorsing the decision of the supreme body of the Party taken on the 6 th of last year to have the Member removed from the Party.

Accordingly, Mr. Naseer Ahamed position as a Member of Parliament has been abolished and Mr. Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana has been appointed for the vacant seat.

Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana, who has been active in politics since 1988, served as a Member of Parliament representing the United National Party from 1994 to 2004.

He has previously held the positions of State Minister for Primary Industries and Social Empowerment, Deputy Minister of National Integration Reconciliation and Official Language and State Minister Social Empowerment in the 8 th Parliament during the period of 2015-2020.