The President participates in an investment, trade and tourism forum in China

During the official four-day visit to China, President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended a prominent investment, trade and tourism forum with a strong focus on fostering future business opportunities. President Wickremesinghe extended a warm invitation to Chinese entrepreneurs, encouraging them to view Sri Lanka as a strategic hub for emerging green and digital economic ventures, highlighting the nation’s significant advancements in this domain.

This forum, hosted at the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing Yesterday (16), was graced by the presence of representatives from a multitude of Chinese companies, some of which have already invested in Sri Lanka, while others are exploring investment prospects. Distinguished Sri Lankan business leaders were also present, eager to explore collaborative opportunities.

Addressing the Chinese business community, President Wickremesinghe underscored Sri Lanka’s unique geographic advantage, positioning it as a gateway to Western markets within the broader Asian region. The President expressed the country’s strong desire to engage amicably with global economic powerhouses and reaffirmed his commitment to rebuilding Sri Lanka’s economy.

Notable government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, Minister of Transport and Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Governor of the Central Bank Dr.Nandalal Weerasinghe and Chairman of the Board of Investment Dinesh Weerakkodi, were also in attendance, addressing inquiries from the Chinese business community.

PMD